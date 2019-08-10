× White Sox Weekly 08/10/19: Hector Santiago, Michael Huff, and Scott Reifert joins the show!

An action packed show on this week’s White Sox Weekly! Mark Carman is live from Guaranteed Rate Field to discuss a variety of White Sox topics with several players and personalities.

The biggest news that came with the team was the announcement of the “Field Of Dreams” game the Sox will participate in next year. How did it go down? How can you get tickets? Those questions and more are answered by Scott Reifert, the Vice President of Communications for the Chicago White Sox.

Other guests that stop by include Adam Engel, Hector Santiago, and Michael Huff. Carman also recaps the last week’s worth of baseball in the “week in review” segment.