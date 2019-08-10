PHOTO - In this June 22, 1997 undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie "Field of Dreams" at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
White Sox Weekly 08/10/19: Hector Santiago, Michael Huff, and Scott Reifert joins the show!
An action packed show on this week’s White Sox Weekly! Mark Carman is live from Guaranteed Rate Field to discuss a variety of White Sox topics with several players and personalities.
The biggest news that came with the team was the announcement of the “Field Of Dreams” game the Sox will participate in next year. How did it go down? How can you get tickets? Those questions and more are answered by Scott Reifert, the Vice President of Communications for the Chicago White Sox.
Other guests that stop by include Adam Engel, Hector Santiago, and Michael Huff. Carman also recaps the last week’s worth of baseball in the “week in review” segment.