The Polkaholics performs LIVE in the performance studio

Posted 11:07 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, August 10, 2019

Dave Hoekstra and The Polkaholics

WGN favorites The Polkaholics perform LIVE in the Allstate Skyline Studio. The polka band includes guitarist Don Hedecker, Bass Chris “Blitz” Linser, and Chris Russell on the drums. Listen in as they talk about how they got started, polka legend Jimmy Sturr and more.

“There used to be polka bars all over the place,” says Lead Guiarist Don. “That’s why we’re here!”

You can check them out live at these upcoming events:

Wednesday, August 7 at  the Northcenter Summer Concert Series from 7-9pm

Saturday, August 31th at the Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center from 12:30-2pm

For more information on The Polkaholics visit their website.

