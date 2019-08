× Startup Showcase: Chris Lai the CEO of MassVR discusses the evolution of the gaming industry

Today on the show, Chris Lai is the founder and CEO of MassVR and the co-founder and the co-CEO of SafeSpeed. Chris joins the show to discuss his passion for gaming and how he raised $1M to start a gaming company with 20 employees. Chris also discusses his company’s newest team-based virtual-reality active experience. To find them on social media, just search @massvrgaming.