Spark Clubs Chicago| Creating a High-End Experience with Cannibis Friendly Vacation Rentals

Posted 10:11 AM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19AM, August 10, 2019

Marsha Lyles and Holly Dupart

Cannibis patients were restricted from medicating while visiting a hotel and local businesswoman Holly Dupart (a licensed medical cannabis patient) saw a need and took action with the  Spark Clubs in Chicago.  A health and wellness retreat in vacation rentals that accommodates patients and Cannaseurs .

In this episode Holly will give you a 101 on CBD and THC.  Also, you will learn all about the highly-recommended Spark Club rentals, events and the experiences.

