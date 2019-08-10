× Spark Clubs Chicago| Creating a High-End Experience with Cannibis Friendly Vacation Rentals

Cannibis patients were restricted from medicating while visiting a hotel and local businesswoman Holly Dupart (a licensed medical cannabis patient) saw a need and took action with the Spark Clubs in Chicago. A health and wellness retreat in vacation rentals that accommodates patients and Cannaseurs .

In this episode Holly will give you a 101 on CBD and THC. Also, you will learn all about the highly-recommended Spark Club rentals, events and the experiences.