× Quest for Gold: Episode 3 – USA Basketball Fills Roster; Simone Biles Rips USA Gymnastics; Rio Corruption Toppled Chicago’s 2016 Bid?

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold: The USA Men’s Basketball team begins practicing in Las Vegas ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China. This team doesn’t feature the star power of the 2016 Olympics, but the pressure is on to develop a roster, and create team chemistry in just a matter of weeks.

Gold medal gymnast Simone Biles has some words for USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal. She’s hoping to put that behind her as she turns her focus to Tokyo.

And we speak with Andrew Downie a sports correspondent for Reuters in Rio on a corruption scandal showing bribes paid for the 2016 Olympic bid…a bid Chicago was hoping to land.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and re-investigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.