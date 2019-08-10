× OTL #669: Chicago Mobile Makers, Eating for 8 Billion, Go fly a kite at Kite Fest

Mike Stephen drops by an old post office van in Humboldt Park to chat with the founder of Chicago Mobile Makers, learns about an event at The Plant raising awareness about food consumption, and previews the Kite Fest happening at the Chicago Botanic Garden. And we have a special guest in the OTL Wrap Party: Sister-In-Sound Ashelyanne Krigbaum, producer of Rightnowish, on KQED 88.5 FM in San Francisco! This week’s local music is brought to us by Fuzzy Poser.

