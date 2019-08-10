On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 08/10/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road” by talking with several fun guests! First Elisa Noelle from Street Outlaws No Prep Kings  joins the show to preview the up and coming events taking place. Next Ardie Davis, aka Remus Powers PHB comes on to discuss the next barbecue contest he is judging. Jan Kemmerling from the Illinois Department of Tourism to talk about several opportunities you can do before summer goes away. Finally, Sarah Playa from the Chicagoland Speedway discusses the upcoming Route 66 Classic, and Wayne Messmer from the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Wolves updates Dane on some of the travels he and his wife are making in their RV.

