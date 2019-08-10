× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | 08.10.19 | Elizabeth Kizito and her Louisville merch, The Polkaholics perform LIVE

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Known as “The Cookie Lady,” African immigrant from Louisville Elizabeth Kizito and her husband Todd Bartlett joins the conversation over the phone as they tell us all about how Elizabeth went from selling cookies, bats and other Louisville merchandise to owning her own store.

“In the beginning I started making cookies for myself so that I can eat them all,” jokes Elizabeth.

Read up more on Elizabeth and her store Kizito on their website kizito.com.

Plus, WGN favorites The Polkaholics perform LIVE in the Allstate Skyline Studio. The polka band includes guitarist Don Hedecker, Bass Chris “Blitz” Linser, and Chris Russell on the drums.

For more information on The Polkaholics visit their website.

Keep the conversation going with Dave Hoekstra on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66