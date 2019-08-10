× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: A Heated Debate About Air Conditioning

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a discussion on the new pet mayor of Edgewater and a heated debate about window air conditioning units. We also provide updates on grocery shopping checkout etiquette, Hacky sack and professional photo shoots. We debut a new segment called, “What is your last 5 Google searches” and we end the show with our Staff Recommendations.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here