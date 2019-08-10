Mollie and Pete Save Everything: A Heated Debate About Air Conditioning

Posted 4:34 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, August 10, 2019

Pete and Mollie: We All Live Here Photos

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete talk about what they have been up to this summer. This episode includes a discussion on the new pet mayor of Edgewater and a heated debate about window air conditioning units. We also provide updates on grocery shopping checkout etiquette, Hacky sack and professional photo shoots. We debut a new segment called, “What is your last 5 Google searches” and we end the show with our Staff Recommendations.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.