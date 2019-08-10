× Matt Bubala Full Show 8-10-19

Roger and Jess are about Matt’s homecoming, so naturally we celebrate with pizza. Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann briefly join the party and suggest some new pizza topping ideas. At 1:30 a.m. Mike Bryne, assistant professor at the University of Missouri for the School of Natural Resources joins the conversation to discuss an update on Chernobyl and his thoughts on the vodka that is being made in the exclusion zone. Throughout the show, the crew discusses Uber etiquette and whether or not you should send a thank you card for a graduation gift. Chris Williamson of chasingearhart.com chats with us about how the explorer who found Titanic, Bob Ballard is getting involved with the search for Earhart. We also discuss popular toys from our childhood, Rod Blagojevich’s sentence and what state Matt and Jess will never visit because too many tarantulas live there. The full show podcast can be found below.