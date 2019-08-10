× Louisville Cookie Lady joins the conversation with Dave Hoekstra | 08.10.19

Known as “The Cookie Lady,” African immigrant from Louisville Elizabeth Kizito and her husband Todd Bartlett joins the conversation over the phone as they tell us all about how Elizabeth went from selling cookies, bats and other Louisville merchandise to owning her own store.

“”In the beginning I started making cookies for myself so that I can eat them all,” jokes Elizabeth.”says Elizabeth.

Read up more on Elizabeth and her store Kizito on here and their website kizito.com.

