Highlights: White Sox 3 – Athletics 2 – 8/10/19

Posted 11:42 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, August 10, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, center, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Oakland Athletics' Tanner Roark during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics – August 10, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

