× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/9/19: Union Station’s Upcoming Facelift, Solo Living Consumers, & Immigration Raids

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from a portion of Union Station preparing for a facelift, to companies adjusting their products to the growing number of people who live alone.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at Chicago Tribune, recapped a few of the big headlines in the city including the rehab that is gearing up at Union Station and ride sharing app Via providing rides in the city for $2.50.

Segment 2: (At 8:28) Jill Gonzalez, Analyst at Wallet Hub, shared the results of data about the areas in the country that have the most underprivileged children and how opioids are playing a major role in the facts that are all too real for these children.

Segment 3: (At 14:03) Ellen Byron, Staff Reporter at Wall Street Journal, has been following the adjusting business strategies of companies that are selling higher priced product to consumers that choose to live alone (1/3 of American households are single living occupants).

Segment 4: (At 24:38) Claire Bushey, Law and Manufacturing Reporter at Crain’s, is looking at the impact that immigration raids are having on businesses. Koch Foods in Park Ridge is feeling the raids that are going on down in Mississippi.