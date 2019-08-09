Max Weinberg performs in concert with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band during their The River Tour 2016 at the Royal Farms Arena on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Will Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band be coming back with a new tour? Max Weinberg lets us know
Max Weinberg joins Pete McMurray to talk about his connection to Chicago and playing alongside the legendary E Street Band.