× What goes on in Jeremy Piven’s brain during his stand up sets? Live at The Vic Theater

Jeremy Piven joins Pete McMurray to talk about his ongoing comic career and how he transitioned from being an onstage actor in Evanston to the silver screen. Playing live at Chicago’s Vic Theater – Pete McMurray and Jeremy Piven dive into his Chicago roots, his work ethic and how he uses storytelling to craft his comedic performance.