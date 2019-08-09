Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy encourages his team during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
WGN Radio Sports Anchor Kevin Powell on why he’s okay with Summer ending [as a Chicagoan]
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy encourages his team during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
WGN Radio Sports Anchor Kevin Powell joins John Williams to explain why, as a Chicagoan himself, he has been waiting for the Summer to end so he can watch football again. He tells John what to look out for this season from Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears.