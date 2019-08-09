× Was Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence unusually long?

Jeff Coen, Chicago Tribune investigative reporter and co-author of “Golden: How Rod Blagojevich Talked Himself out of the Governor’s Office and into Prison,” joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the possibility of President Trump commuting the sentence of the disgraced former governor. Jeff talks about if he was surprised by President Trump’s comments on Rod Blagojevich, why the Blagojevich saga continues to make news, what me may have forgotten from the trial and if he believes the former governor was treated unfairly.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.