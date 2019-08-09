Video: Weekend Warning – Bud Billiken Parade, Hot Dog Fest, and more!

It’s yet another busy weekend, including the Bud Billiken Parade, Chicago Hot Dog Fest, several races and concerts, and much more. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, whatever you plan to attend, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

- Friday:Angel Blue/On the Waterfront

- Saturday: Chicago

- Sunday: Chicago

- Ticket prices vary

- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar Chicago Hot Dog Fest

- Hot dog vendors, beer, music, and entertainment in Lincoln Park (Stockton dr. and LaSalle Dr.)

- https://www.chicagohistory.org/chicagohotdogfest Ginza Holiday

- Japanese festival.. Dance, martial arts, drumming, bonsai, craftsmen at work, sushi, and teriyaki

- Midwest Buddhist Temple.

- Donation

- Fri 5:30-8:30 Sat 11:30-8 Sun 11:30-4:30

- https://ginzaholiday.com/events/about-ginza

Retro on Roscoe

- Entertainment on 3 stages, art and antique vendors, kids area, 50 classic cars.

- Donation

- Closes Roscoe between Damen and Western

- Fri 5-10 Sat/Sun 12-10

- https://www.starevents.com/event/retro-on-roscoe/

Festival Cubano

- Cuban music, dancers, Latin American food, vendors, kids area

- Riis Park at Narragansett Ave and Fullerton Ave

- 12-10

- Tickets

- https://thecubanfestival.com/

The Fest for Beatles Fans

- Beatles marketplace, guest speakers, dance party, look-alike contest, games and

exhibits

- Hyatt Regency Ohare

- Fri 5-12 Sat 12-12 Sun 12-11

- Tickets

- https://www.thefest.com/2019-fests/chicago-august-9-10-11-2019/

Augustfest 2019

- Food, Carnival, Bingo, games, live music, and more

- Free admission (sat/sun) from 1-3.. $3 after that

- Fri 6-11:30 Sat 1-11:30 Sun 1-9

- At Saint Zachary Parish

- http://www.augustfest.net/

White Sox host Oakland A’s

- https://www.vividseats.com/mlb-baseball/chicago-white-sox-tickets.html?utm_sou

rce=msn&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=MLB+Schedule&utm_term=white+s ox+schedule&vkid=18220318&msclkid=6ae556d3dad21b08c3800b9e76dd30ed

FRIDAY

Gloria Gaynor @ City Winery

- Tickets $28-68

- 10pm

https://citywinery.com/chicago/gloria-gaynor-10pm-8-9-19.html

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Bears Training Camp

- Register online to visit at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais

- Free

- Fri/Sat 11-9 Sun 11-8

- $5 suggested donation

- https://www.chicagobears.com/fan-zone/training-camp SATURDAY

The Taco Crawl

- Ticket gets you 7 tacos and special drink prices at bars in River North

- 11-7

- Crawl from bar to bar

- https://www.thefest.com/2019-fests/chicago-august-9-10-11-2019/

Gladys Knight at The Chicago Theatre

- 8pm

- Tickets vary

- https://www.msg.com/calendar/the-chicago-theatre-august-2019-gladys-knight Made in Chicago Market

- Shop 70 vendors..clothing, housewares, jewelry, food and drink.

- Chicago Journeyman Plumbers

- https://www.madeinchicagomarket.com/

Stan’s Donut 5k and Kids Dash

- Beginning and ending at solider field.

- Enjoy donuts before and after race

- https://donut5k.com/

Sustainable Summer Fundraiser

- Young professionals who care about improving Chicago

- Speakers, a drink ticket, ethically and locally sourced food

- Homestead on the Roof

- $40

- 12-3

- https://www.cnt.org/events/2019-sustainable-summer-fundraiser

Bud Billiken Parade

- Oldest and largest African American parade in America.

- Goes down Martin Luther king Drive from 39th to 55th 10am

- Ends with festival with food vendors in Washington Park until 4pm

- Free

- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/parade27.html

Destroy Your Art

- Weird film festival

- Filmmakers show their original short films and then permanently destroy them in

front of the audience.

- Designed to give artists permission to take risks that they might not otherwise

take

- Inside town on s. Troy street

- 8pm

- https://www.destroyyourart.com/2019

Chicago Dub Show

- 3-8

- See hundreds of custom cars and hear live music.

- Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero

- http://www.dubshowtour.com/dst/tour-stops/chicago-2019

Arlington Million

- Watch jockeys compete for 1 million dollars in the prestigious horse race

- https://www.arlingtonpark.com/events/arlington-million-day-37th-running/

- 12:15 first race

- $30

- https://www.arlingtonpark.com/events/arlington-million-day-37th-running/

Farm and Barn Fest

- Offers live country music, horse rides, a petting zoo, restaurant food, music, kids

games, contests, and vendors

- Mokena Main Park

- 10-11

- Free

- https://www.mokenapark.com/news-and-events/_-farmandbarn.aspx Davern’s’ Fight for the Fallen

- 11-10

- $15-20

- Fundraiser for 100 Club of Chicago

- Live music, raffle for signed Blackhawks jersey

- Justice, IL on West 79th

- https://www.facebook.com/DavernsTavern/

National Lazy Dan Pajama Party Brunch

- Celebrate at City Tap kitchen (w Fullerton) and Craft by wearing pjs, play patio

games

- Free to go

- Starts at 11am

- https://www.citytap.com/menus-fulton-market-chicago/

Backstreet Boys @ United Center - 8pm

- https://ticketfront.com/tickets/3784670/Backstreet-Boys-tickets Birds, Bees, and Butterflies: A Native Garden Tour

- Eight private and public gardens in Oak Park and River Forest brimming with life and beauty

- Begins at Trailside Museum of Natural History.

- 1-4

- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birds-bees-butterflies-a-native-garden-tour-tickets-6

4167264014

SATURDAY/SUNDAY My house music Festival

- Dance to house music and shop from food trucks and craft vendors

- In Pulsen at Cermak Rd and Morgan St

- Free

- https://www.myhousemusicfest.com/

North Halsted Market Days

- Popularstreet fair and music festival with 220 food, art, and craft vendors, plus

musical acts on N Halsted from Belmont to Addison.

- Donation

- 11-10

- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/northalstedmarketdays/ Thirsty Ears Festival

- 17 ensembles and soloists performing music with food trucks, beer, vendors, kids activities

- Ravenswood on Wilson street from Hermitage to Ravenswood.

- Donation

- Sat 1-10 sun 1-9

- https://www.acmusic.org/productions/thirsty-ears-festival-2019/

Kite Festival

- Bring a kite or make one in a workshop, watch stunt kites perform

- Meadow at Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe

- 10-3

- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/calendar/event/kite_festival

Veggie Fest Chicago

- Food court, kids activities, demos, speakers, yoga, and music

- Lisle- Danada South Park

- Free

- 11-8

- https://www.veggiefestchicago.com/

Lincolnshire Art Festival

- Features 100 juried artists, live music, food, and children's art activities

- Free

- 10-5

- https://amdurproductions.com/event/lincolnshire-art-festival-2019/

SUNDAY

Boulevard Lakefront Tour

- Bike 16, 23, or 37 miles to interesting sights with minimal traffic beginning and ending at REI on W Eastman

- 8:30

- http://bltride.org/routesandtiming French Connection Day

- French open-air market, beer and wine tent, french food, music, street performers, and childrens activities at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

- Free

- 10-4

- https://cantigny.org/event/french-connection-day/

KickBackChicago event

- Summer day party, drinks, music, 21 and older only

- 3-8

- Free

- 408 S Wells

- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-kickback-chicago-free-event-tickets-654437048

83?aff=aff0spingo

BIG 10k

- 10k and 5k

- 7/8am

- Sold out

- https://btnbig10k.com