The Top Five@5 (08/09/19): A woman’s selfie with an octopus goes wrong, Idris Elba reacts to new female 007, Well Ferrell’s ‘Ron Burgundy’ takes over late-night TV, and more…

Posted 7:45 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, August 9, 2019

Will Ferrell speaks in character as Ron Burgundy from "The Anchorman" (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, August 9th, 2019:

(Brian Noonan filling-in for Roe & Anna)

Milo Ventimiglia who stars in the new film “The Art of Racing In The Rain” told reporters that he didn’t get to hear Kevin Costner’s voice until he saw the film. Costner voices the thoughts of a golden retriever in the film. Idris Elba reacts to the news of Lashana Lynch replacing Daniel Craig as 007 in the James Bond franchise. Ron Burgundy takes over late-night television, and more!

