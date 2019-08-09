The Top Five@5 (08/08/19): Kim Foxx gets first official challenger to her re-election bid, “Machete” actor Danny Trejo rescues a child trapped in overturned car, 15 years ago The Dave Matthews Band pooped on Chicago, and more…

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at the City Club of Chicago, January 8, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 8th, 2019:

Bill Conway, the former Cook County assistant state’s attorney announced he’s challenging Kim Foxx in next year’s primary. After President Trump told reporters that he’s seriously considering commuting the sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Robert Grant, who led the Chicago FBI office at the time of Blagojevich’s arrest spoke to WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley about his reaction to the news. Well known for playing villains, actor Danny Trejo got the chance to be a real-life action hero when he rescued a child trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles, and more!

