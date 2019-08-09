× The Opening Bell 8/9/19: China Likely Has The Upper Hand In The Long Run.

The week is just about over, but the drama on Wall Street will always be around. Steve Grzanich and Susan Sylvest (Chief Investment Officer at Murphy & Sylvest) to touch on the factors that are creating waves like Uber and Kraft struggling with their earnings reports and the big red elephant in the room, China. Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor at Skift Airline Weekly) then wrapped up the program to tap into the aviation industry, and answered the age old question – bring a carry on, or check a bag?