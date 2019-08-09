× The Mincing Rascals 08.09.19: A Trump consideration, how to address mass shootings, pot sales, the Bears

The Mincing Rascals is John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Eric Kohn of the Illinois Policy Institute and Lisa Donovan of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin this episode by discussing President Trump’s latest complaint against the media, and his visits to the victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings. Then, they talk about Trump’s renewed mention that he aims to commute Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence. The Rascals move on to address Ivanka Trump’s tweets, attempting to remind her followers about gun violence in Chicago. That leads them to the separate conversations they think should be had about the El Paso and Dayton shootings, and about the Chicago shootings. And, John asks the panelists what they’d do about pot if they were King or Queen of Chicago. Finally, the Rascals do a quick round-up on the Bears game last night.