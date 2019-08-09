× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.09.19: Back from Paris, social media’s Dylan Geick, Bears preseason, Fun Things To Do, Bright Side of Life

John Williams returns from his Kelly Cruises trip along the Seine River in Paris with stories of American pride. Then, Social Media Influencer Dylan Geick explains what it was like to be a gay wrestler in high school, and what a digital entrepreneur is. WGN Radio Sports Anchor Kevin Powell tells John why he’s actually looking forward to the end of Summer, and what’s to come in the season’s Bears. Finally, John, Jen and Elif give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and the “Bright Side of Life” segment.