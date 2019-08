× ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Gaten Matarazzo hits the road with his family band “Work In Progress”

Tonight Pete McMurray is joined by a band that is currently lighting up the music scene and now coming to Chicago to perform live at the Subterranean. The six-piece band from Little Egg Harbor, NJ is comprised of Chad Miller, Griffin Schriever, Matt Grayson, and siblings Carmen, Sabrina and Gaten Matarazzo.