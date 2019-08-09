× Roe Conn Full Show (08/08/19): The origins of “Scabby the Rat,” Roeper reviews “The Kitchen,” and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 8th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on President Trump considering a commutation for ex-governor Rod Blagojevich; Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick explains the origins of “Scabby the Rat” and why the National Labor Review Board is trying to exterminate it; Dr. Willie Wilson lays out his plan for reparations; The Top Five@5 features Danny Trejo saving a special needs boy trapped in a rollover accident; Famed lawyer Mike Monico breaks down Blago’s sentence & why Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice; Richard Roeper reviews “The Kitchen” & “The Art of Racing in the Rain;” WGN Bears’ insider Adam Hoge previews the Bears’ first pre-season game from Soldier Field.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3667914/3667914_2019-08-09-155014.64kmono.mp3

