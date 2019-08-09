Roe Conn Full Show (08/08/19): The origins of “Scabby the Rat,” Roeper reviews “The Kitchen,” and more…

Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

August 8, 2019

Nicholas Taveras Jr., left, and Anthony Lebron, both of Local 1, the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Union, stand in front of an inflatable rat outside 40 Wall Street, a Trump-owned property, during a May Day rally, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 8th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on President Trump considering a commutation for ex-governor Rod Blagojevich; Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick explains the origins of “Scabby the Rat” and why the National Labor Review Board is trying to exterminate it; Dr. Willie Wilson lays out his plan for reparations; The Top Five@5 features Danny Trejo saving a special needs boy trapped in a rollover accident; Famed lawyer Mike Monico breaks down Blago’s sentence & why Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice; Richard Roeper reviews “The Kitchen” & “The Art of Racing in the Rain;” WGN Bears’ insider Adam Hoge previews the Bears’ first pre-season game from Soldier Field.

