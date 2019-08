Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow begins the year-long countdown with Episode 1 of “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.