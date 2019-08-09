Pokémon Sword and Shield is the Number Three Google Searched Trend, Simon Rogers Explains Why & Breaks down More Google Top Searched Trends for August 9

Posted 12:48 PM, August 9, 2019, by
Toni Morrison, Beverly Hills 90210, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Antonio Brown, Sams Club, Chick-fil-A, Author, Beloved, The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, Sula, Jazz, Burn This Book, Oprah, Reboot, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Ty Wood, Christine Elise, Natalie Sharp, Brenda Walsh, Brandon Walsh, Donna Martin, Andrea Zuckerman, Galar Pokémon, Bong, Team Yell, Frostbitten Feet, Cryotherapy Machine, Oakland Raiders, Knock Off, Idris Elba, Spicy Wings, Hot Ones, Nintendo, Pokémon, Google, Trends, 2019

Google (Photo Courtesy of Google)

Google Trends Expert, Simon Rogers speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top Trends Google Trends
1. Toni Morrison
2. Beverly Hills, 90210
3. Pokémon Sword and Shield
4. Antonio Brown
5. Sam’s Club

Top YouTube Video of the Week: Idris Elba Wants to Fight While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.