Pokémon Sword and Shield is the Number Three Google Searched Trend, Simon Rogers Explains Why & Breaks down More Google Top Searched Trends for August 9
Google Trends Expert, Simon Rogers speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.
Top Trends Google Trends
1. Toni Morrison
2. Beverly Hills, 90210
3. Pokémon Sword and Shield
4. Antonio Brown
5. Sam’s Club
Top YouTube Video of the Week: Idris Elba Wants to Fight While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
