Nick Digilio 8.9.19 | Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum, National Baseball Card Day, Mirai Sweet Corn and Friday Features

Hour 1:

+ Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum

Hour 2:

+ Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic

Hour 3:

+ Weird Foods of the 80s

+ Vic’s Picks

Hour 4:

+ Gary Pack of Twin Gardens

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Nick D Show Spies

+ Fly Jamz Friday

