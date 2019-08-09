× Mr. Olympia winner Brandon Hendrickson: “Nobody loses anything at the gym but body fat”

2018 Mr. Olympia winner Brandon Hendrickson joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his career, why did he decide to get involved with bodybuilding, when he realized he could become a competitive bodybuilder, the amount of work it takes to excel at such a high level, how a fear of failure continues to motivate him, the discipline involved in being a competitive bodybuilder, the importance of a clean diet, how he is preparing to defend his title and how it feels to represent Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.