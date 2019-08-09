Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

Miranda Bailey in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 9:34 AM, August 9, 2019, by

Actress, producer, and director, Miranda Bailey, stops in the PPG Paints Green Room while promoting her film, “Being Frank,” starring Jim Gaffigan. A native of Vail, Colorado, Miranda doesn’t make it to Chicago often. She shares what she’s looking forward to eating while she visits and what Chicago is missing compared to Vail. Watch to find out more about the multi-talented Miranda.

