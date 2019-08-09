Memorabilia expert Michael Osacky celebrates National Baseball Card Day and tells you what your cherished memorabilia is worth

Posted 6:15 AM, August 9, 2019, by

Nick D and Michael Osacky

Michael Osacky from Baseball in the Attic joins Nick Digilio to talk about National Baseball Card Day, recap the recent National Sports Collectors Convention in Rosemont and help listeners find out if they’ve got treasure in their attic.

For appraisals, you can contact Michael at info@baseballintheattic.com or 312.379.9090

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.