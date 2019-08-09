President Trump slamming Hollywood, Mayor Lightfoot addressing bail reform and the Bears wanting a kicker

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump saying Hollywood is racist, Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson continuing their efforts to address bail reform, the Bears losing to the Panthers, the Cubs thumping the Reds and the Sox being featured in the “Field of Dreams” game next year.

