How startups are trying to improve the medical community

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Paragon Biosciences President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Robinson about innovating technology in the medical field. Jim talks about Paragon Biosciences mission, launching QuantX, the first-ever FDA-cleared artificial intelligence-enabled solution for breast cancer diagnosis, how the FDA is evolving to keep up with technology, the challenge of getting QuantX worldwide, if he believes the government is doing enough to cure cancer and if Chicago is a leader in the medical tech industry.

