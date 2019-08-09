× How Fortnite World Cup Changed Epic Reputation, Why Did Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Leave Twitch TV, E-Sport News & League of Legends Patch 9.16 Analysis

Mason speaks with Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie on how the Fortnite World Cup has changed Epic Games Reputation. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is signed exclusively to Microsoft to stream on Mixer; Nick breaks down the risk and why Ninja took them. Are streamers paid employees to stream on your favorite platforms like Twitch and YouTube? Issues that Twitch Tv users are having with the platform are discussed. South Korean Overwatch servers are ending because of cheating and it violates South Korea’s laws. How bad is cheating in South Korea and in other regions? Some Activision Blizzard shareholders would like Disney to the purchase the company; even though reports state that players have spent over 1 billion dollars in-game on Overwatch. Nick explains the complexities Activision Blizzard finances. League of Legends Patch 9.16 is broken down, and this includes Pantheon’s rework, nerfs, buffs, changes. Was the Teemo rework an April Fool’s Joke? Find out here.

