Highlights: Athletics 7 – White Sox 0 – 8/9/19

Posted 9:48 PM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, August 9, 2019

Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (18), right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) and center fielder Mark Canha (20) celebrate the team's 7-0 win against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics – August 9, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.