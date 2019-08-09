Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (18), right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) and center fielder Mark Canha (20) celebrate the team's 7-0 win against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Highlights: Athletics 7 – White Sox 0 – 8/9/19
Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (18), right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) and center fielder Mark Canha (20) celebrate the team's 7-0 win against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics – August 9, 2019