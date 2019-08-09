Herb “The ConsumerMan” Weisbaum tackles credit card debt, avoiding fake IRS scams and when your child should start building credit

Posted 6:15 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, August 9, 2019

NBC News consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This time, Herb tackles how to pay down credit card debt by focusing on specific areas that are eating up your budget, avoiding IRS scams and answers the question: how young is too young for a credit card?

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

