From the archives: Rod Blagojevich auto-tuned

Posted 11:54 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, August 9, 2019

From 2009: Auto-tuned Rod Blagojevich “sings” about his desire that the tapes in his case be heard.

