× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #32

Tonight on Extension 720: Jeff Coen, Chicago Tribune investigative reporter and author of “Golden: How Rod Blagojevich Talked Himself out of the Governor’s Office and into Prison,” breaks down the news that President Trump is considering commuting the sentence of the former governor. Mariam Sobh is a tremendous new anchor, but also a great performer! She chat’s about her show at Second City, “Headscarf Above Water.” Paragon Biosciences is a startup that is trying to improve the medical community. We talk with the COO Jim Robinson. Also, Brandon Hendrickson is a Chicago-based bodybuilder who is about to defend his 2018 Mr. Olympia title. He tells us how he is preparing for the event. It’s your Friday edition of Extension 720.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.