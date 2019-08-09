DuPage County’s highly anticipated Veggie Fest

Bill and Dane speak with NBA Champion John Salley, Dr. Kenny Duggal and Beth Marchetti (Executive Director of the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau) about Veggie Fest in Dupage County. John and Dr. Duggal discuss their dedication to healthy eating and spreading the knowledge that goes along with it.

John Salley will be speaking at Veggie Fest Saturday, August 10th at 4pm: “Elite Athletes on the Plant-Based Diet”; and Dr. Duggal will be speaking Sunday, August 11th at 4pm: “Eat Green, Get Lean”.

To learn more about Veggie Fest, visit www.veggiefestchicago.com.

