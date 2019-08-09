Dr. Willie Wilson breaks down his The Reparations Ordinance for Descendants of Slavery
Dr. Willie Wilson joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan for establishing reparations for African American descendant from slaves and his political action committee, Willie Wilson Progressive PAC.
