Dr. Willie Wilson breaks down his The Reparations Ordinance for Descendants of Slavery

Posted 9:12 AM, August 9, 2019

Willie Wilson in the Skyline Studio (Photo: JCarlin)

Dr. Willie Wilson joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan for establishing reparations for African American descendant from slaves and his political action committee, Willie Wilson Progressive PAC.

