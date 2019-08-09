Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: HBO’s Succession, The Emmy’s are hostless and MORE!

Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com.

Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. This week, season 3 of the wrestling dramedy, GLOW, launches on Netflix and Succession returns for season 2 on HBO. Alex also talks about the Emmy’s going hostless this year; what’s ahead for the showrunners of Game of Thrones with Netflix; and more.

