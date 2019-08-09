× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.8.19: Charles Manson Exposed

With the 50th anniversary of the Manson Murders on August 9th, Bill & Wendy talk to investigative reporter Ivor Davis who was there 50 years ago front and center every day at both trials. He covers why “Helter Skelter,” one of the most bizarre and famous murder theories that convicted Charles Manson and his gang, is NOT the real reason behind those notorious murders. His book MANSON EXPOSED went to #1 New Release on Amazon.

Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards reviews:

The Kitchen Brian Banks Dora and The City of Gold

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.