Bill and Dane Full Show 8.9.19: Favorite school supplies

Dane Neal is in for Wendy Snyder and today’s guests include: NBA Champion John Salley, Dr. Kenny Duggal and Beth Marchetti as they talk about Veggie Fest; Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben; and hosts of the “Go Fact Yourself” Podcast J. Keith van Straaten and Comedian Helen Hong. Bill and Dane also discuss summer ending so soon as kids are going back to school, some of their favorite school supplies items, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.