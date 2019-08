× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Panthers Preseason Postgame Show

The Bears’ first preseason game is in the books and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here with their first postgame episode of the 2019 season. They break down the kicker competition and David Montgomery’s outstanding debut. The guys also play Matt Nagy’s postgame press conference before emptying their notebooks with thoughts on other players farther down the depth chart.

