× Award-winning journalist Mariam Sobh is sharing her story with ‘Headscarf Above Water’

Anchor, actor, and comedian Mariam Sobh and director Kim Schultz join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their new Second City show, “Headscarf Above Water.” Mariam and Kim talk about why the decided to put together this show, the importance of putting the Muslim-American story on stage, what she’s learned from doing the show, how she’s fit into the comedy world and why she’s not shy about poking fun at the Muslim experience.

