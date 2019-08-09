× A Game of “Go Fact Yourself” LIVE with Bill and Dane

J. Keith van Straaten, Senior writer on NPR’s Ask Me Another, and Comedian Helen Hong stop by the studios! J. Keith and Helen are the hosts of the comedic quiz show podcast, “Go Fact Yourself”, and talk about their 2 live tapings taking place at Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont) on August 9th and 10th. They also play a round Go Fact Yourself with Bill and Dane live on the air!

To learn more about the podcast or to attend a taping, visit: www.gofactyourpod.com

