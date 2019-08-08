× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/8/19: The Best Cord Cutting Option (Sling), Digital Marketing Trends, & WELL-Certified Buildings

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the best option for cord cutters to invest in, to the new high rise apartment building in Chicago that wants to make its residents healthier.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Joan Solsman, Sr. Reporter at CNET, kicked off the show discussing the Apple credit card that is one of the more exclusive products for consumers and the service that cord cutters are using as people continue to stray from traditional cable packages.

Segment 2: (At 8:58) Andy Challenger, VP at Challenger Gray & Christmas, shared the analysis of the number of jobs that have been lost by company bankruptcies in the U.S. The current number of jobs that have been cut this year due to bankruptcies is nearly 43,000.

Segment 3: (At 13:08) Krishna Gupta, Business Analyst at Webinize Media, helped wade through the buzz word filled world of digital marketing and highlighted the most important aspects to know about the constantly evolving pillar of business.

Segment 4: (At 22:16) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained how the new Essex on the Park Building in the South Loop was built make its residents healthier over time.