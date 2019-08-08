× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | TCA Awards, Robin Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “BH90210”

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan recaps the TCA Awards and shares reviews of the latest HBO sketch show from Robin Thede and the latest “Beverly Hills 90210” reboot.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)