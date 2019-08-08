TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | TCA Awards, Robin Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “BH90210”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge speaks onstage at the 35th annual TCA Awards during the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan recaps the TCA Awards and shares reviews of  the latest HBO sketch show from Robin Thede and the latest “Beverly Hills 90210” reboot.

