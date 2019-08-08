× Thought Leader Doug Myers: Blockchain Continues To Move Into Non-Financial Industries

Banking has been a very straight forward industry for years, but Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that development of fintech from companies like Apple and Venmo are forcing banks to evolve on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Steve and Doug also touched on the one of the most anticipated technologies that is making its way into nearly every industry, blockchain technology.