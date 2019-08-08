× The Opening Bell 8/8/19: Clickbait Negatively Impacting Local News Outlets

For years, banks were the only companies that were able to manage money, but at technology emerges, the old guards are learning the new ways. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) talked with Steve Grzanich about the fintech (financial technology) that is being developed and incorporated into other industries like blockchain in wealth management in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation this week. (At 19:00) Josh Scacco (Professor of Political Communication at the University of Southern Florida) then shared his latest research about the growth of clickbait in the digital era and how it is hurting local news outlets.